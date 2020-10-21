Visakhapatnam: Campaign on coronavirus safety protocols takes off

Visakhapatnam: To build awareness among people about Covid-19 preventive measures, a campaign will be carried out till October 30, said V Vinay Chand, District Collector, here on Wednesday.

Flagging off a rally as a part of the campaign that began here on the Beach Road with the frontline warriors, Vinay Chand mentioned that coronavirus cases show signs of stabilisation but if safety measures are not considered seriously, the pandemic will intensify.

He urged the people to consider safety protocols to contain the pandemic. The Collector appealed to the officials concerned and urged the GVMC, RTC, Revenue, Police, all government, private companies and industry officials to come forward for the campaign and educate people on the subject at large. As a part of the prevention drive, banners, hoardings, messages, cable networks and FM radio will be utilised, he added.

Participating in the rally, GVMC Commissioner G Srijana underlined the need to don a mask and stressed on regular handwashing and sanitation protocols along with the maintenance of social distance.

Joint Collector P Arun Babu, Andhra Medical College Principal PV Sudhakar, District Medical and Health Officer PS Surya Narayana, several medical officers, GVMC and medical department staff participated in the rally that stretched from the YSR statue to Kurusura submarine on the Beach Road.