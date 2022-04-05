Visakhapatnam: Campaign to rehabilitate mentally ill persons

Visakhapatnam: In an attempt to rehabilitate the mentally ill destitute, Mano Bandhu, a Vijayawada-based NGO, rescued 10 mentally ill patients at Anakapalle district and admitted them to Government Hospital for Mental Care in Visakhapatnam.

As a part of the state-wide campaign which was launched by the NGO last October, a total of 60 mentally-ill patients were rescued and treated thus far. While some underwent treatment in the hospital, few others were reunited with their respective families.

"Recently, a woman from West Bengal was reunited with her family. She was traced in Visakhaptnam. It is an ongoing campaign and more people will be rescued in future," said B Ramakrishnam Raju, convener of Mano Bandhu.On Tuesday, 10 persons were rescued with the cooperation of SI

Ramakrishna and Inspector Bhaskar Rao along with the civil society members.Some of the patients rescued by the NGO include those from Gujarat, West Bengal and Odisha. In the coming months, the campaign will be taken up in every district of Andhra Pradesh.