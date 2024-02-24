Visakhapatnam: Catering manager course for Armed Forces

Visakhapatnam : Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Andhra Pradesh former joint director SVUM Prasad highlighted the challenges of transitioning from a disciplined military life to a civilian life that offers more freedom.

A certificate issuing ceremony of the 20-week-long programme of the assistant catering manager course for Indian Armed Forces personnel held here on Friday. Addressing the Armed Forces personnel, the former joint director mentioned that the course would help for their second profession.

Prasad underscored the importance of effectively utilising the skills gained during their service, comparing it to knowing when and how to use ammunition based on the demands of the situation.

Principal of Food Craft Institute K Venkata Ramana congratulated the graduates for completing the course.

During the programme, the certificates were awarded to the successful candidates by the chief guest. Associate Lecturer N Parthasarathy and faculty members were present.