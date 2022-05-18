Visakhapatnam: CEP course at NSTL

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,' Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) is conducting a continuing education programme (CEP) course on administrative and accounting procedures.

The three-day course that commenced on Tuesday was inaugurated by Director of the NSTL Dr Y Sreenivas Rao at Manasi Auditorium. Addressing the participants, Dr Y Sreenivas Rao stated that India is becoming stronger because each and every organisation in India is following the strong administrative and accounting procedures as mentioned in the Indian Constitution. "But because of lack of awareness about the procedures, many activities related to budgeting, accounting and auditing are being delayed," the Director pointed out. He appealed to the NSTL fraternity to avail the benefits of the CEP course.

GV Krishna Kumar, Scientist 'G' and Technology Director (Management Services) briefed about NSTL to the participants who came from other DRDO laboratories.

Outstanding scientists PVS Ganesh Kumar, BVSS Krishna Kumar, Dr A Srinivas Kumar, Ch V Satya Srinivas, Scientist 'G' and Technology Director (HRD); other Scientists, officers, Members of NSTL Civil Employees Union and works committee and staff of NSTL participated in the programme.