Visakhapatnam: Collector A Mallikarjuna holds meeting with officials

Visakhapatnam: District Collector A Mallikarjuna directed the MPDOs to equip the secretariat staff and help resolve Spandana applications with immediate effect.

Holding a meeting with district officials here on Tuesday, the Collector suggested them to work in coordination with the staff of various departments and speed up resolving grievances that arrive through Spandana.

He said that the services of the secretariat staff should be utilised to address the welfare scheme-wise applications from time to time.Further, Mallikarjuna said steps should be taken to improve the functioning of the village secretariats.

He said the government had distributed house pattas like nowhere else in the country and the beneficiaries would be happy if the housing projects were completed on time.The Collector mentioned that school buildings must be completed soon under the 'Nadu-Nedu' scheme in the district.

Quality of mid-day meals needs to be improved, he added. He said the road works should be expedite and the district would get a good name if the works were completed at the earliest.Joint Collector P Arun Babu said school children between the ages of 12 and 15 would be vaccinated for Covid-19 in the coming months and directed the health and education authorities to make appropriate arrangements for the same.Housing JC Kalpana Kumari, District Medical and Health Officer K Vijaya Lakshmi, District Education Officer L Chandrakala and other officials were present.