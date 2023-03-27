Visakhapatnam: Colourful themes, murals, 3D artworks adorn city walls

Visakhapatnam: The otherwise drab, Gutka-stained and faded walls of the city get a facelift with colourful, attractive themes and murals.



As an army of delegates are visiting the city from various countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Indonesia and Japan for the ensuing G20 Infrastructure Working Group Summit, the corporation decided not just to give a fresh coat of paint to the walls but also infuse diverse themes into them.

From Visakhapatnam International Airport to Bheemunipatnam and places where the delegates are most probably paying visits, the murals, paintings, 3-D artwork and rock painting line up along various localities.

For the convenience of supervision, the painting works have been divided into two phases. While the walls that run along 95,000-sqft from Visakhapatnam Airport to Telugu Talli flyover are considered as one stretch, the one stretching up to 75,347-sqft from Tenneti Park to Bheemunipatnam forms a part of the other phase.

The scout for skilled artists to adorn the walls with themes started well in advance. After deciding on the themes by a team of architects and Professors from Fine Arts, the artists poured life into a variety of themes, wielding brushes.

Sharing details of the themes, Municipal Commissioner P Raja Babu says that most of the paintings mirror the state's tradition and culture. A significant part of them reflect Visakhapatnam culture as well.

Those who brought glory to the country winning national awards have been highlighted in some of the themes. For the past one month, close to 100 artists, Fine Arts students and assistants focused on bringing life to myriad themes on the walls and rocks.

Besides animals, birds and landscapes, the walls also depict the G20 logo, flags of the other countries and industries that exist in Visakhapatnam.

Following an encouraging response from various quarters for the paintings dabbed on walls that stretch in different parts of the city two years back, the corporation decided to paint the rest of the walls in Vizag in order to beautify it further.