Visakhapatnam: Complex procedure gives a new lease of life to a child

Visakhapatnam : A boy diagnosed with a rare syndrome returned home after undergoing a complex procedure.

An eight-year-old boy was admitted to Medicover Women and Child Hospitals in July as he developed breathing difficulty and was unable to walk, sit and move his limbs.

After a thorough check-up by pediatric intensives and neonatologist Dr Sai Sunil Kishore, the child was diagnosed with a disorder called Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS), Aman type in the most severe form.

GBS is a rare disease, affecting one in 1 lakh children. This disease progressed in the boy rapidly. The boy was placed on a ventilator on the day of admission as his respiratory muscles were severely affected by ascending paralysis.

With utmost care and expertise, a team of doctors performed a complex ‘plasmapheresis’ and administered IVIG injection. This procedure was done for the first time in Vizag in a pediatrics group.

Responding well to the treatment, the child got discharged after three weeks of supportive care which mainly included chest physiotherapy and rehabilitation.

At the time of discharge he was able to walk with minimal support and move all his limbs. Parents of the child expressed gratitude to Dr Sai Sunil Kishore and the team, including neonatologists Dr Vijay, Dr Naidu to the management for the complete recovery of the child.