Visakhapatnam: Confederation of Indian Industry donates 50 Oxygen cylinders

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the Covid-related initiatives, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Andhra Pradesh donated 50 D4 type medical grade oxygen cylinders and four ventilators.

While the oxygen cylinders were given to Maharajah's Institute of Medical Sciences in Vizianagaram, ventilators were distributed to Gayatri Vidya Parishad Medical College and Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

The objective of the initiative is to save lives in times of the pandemic. Along with a group of CII members ACN Infotech (India) Pvt Ltd, Fluentgrid Ltd, Lakshmi Narasimha Charitable Trust, Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers Pvt Ltd, Maple Software Pvt Ltd, among others extended support to the endeavour.