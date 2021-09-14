Visakhapatnam: Congress opposes true-up charges

Visakhapatnam: Opposing the recovery of true-up charges from APEPDCL consumers, Congress Party leaders staged a protest at APEPDCL corporate office here on Monday and submitted a memorandum to chairman and managing director of APEPDCL K Santhosha Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Congress city president S Venkateswara Rao said after coming to power, the YSRCP government has increased the electricity charges twice in the state. He mentioned that it was against the YSRCP's manifesto announced before general elections.

Party state general secretary S Sudhakar mentioned that the ruling party was adding to the burden of the common man.

He pointed out that people were already suffering from lack of income during the pandemic and instead of assisting them financially, the government was forcing to deal with extra burden.

Congress party city mahila president D Sunanda Devi, leaders G Subba Rao, Srinivas and Polarao participated in the protest.

Later, they submitted a request letter to APEPDCL CMD and appealed to him to forward it to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.