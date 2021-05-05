Visakhapatnam: Contributing her bit to the Covid-hit

Visakhapatnam: How about treating yourself to a wholesome meal, especially when in home isolation?

Sounds good, right? You can actually get home-cooked meals delivered at your doorstep and that too free of cost.

From juices to salads, greens to dal, rotis to vegetable curry and papad or a packet of fryums, the meal can be rounded off with a fruit and a dessert as well.

In a step to help Covid patients recover fast, Latha Chowdary Botla, head of Narisena Global Women Forum and Women Welfare Service Organisation, serves meals without compromising on nutritional value and delivers them to their home.

Hyderabad-based Latha says that Vizag holds a special place in her heart. An anchor, a television artiste and an actor, the entrepreneur donned several roles before working a few years as an event manager in the US. Through her NGO, she continues to enhance the livelihood of several women.

The recently-rolled out initiative is receiving an overwhelming response from home-confined patients as it provides relief to them to a great extent. Most of them were largely dependent on curry points that pack steaming hot food in paper-thin plastic covers.

Serving three portions a day — breakfast, lunch and dinner — Latha says that the team leaders of the forum are extending unconditional support to the endeavour. "Food is prepared fresh in one of the leaders' house, following safety protocols. Our objective is to help Covid patients recover as quick as possible by feeding them a nutritious yet tasty meal," she explains.

Currently, food is being supplied within the city limits of Vizag. "Very soon, we are going to introduce a similar concept in rural areas as well because the situation there is even worse," she says.

At present, Narisena Global Women Forum is delivering meals in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. Going forward, the forum intends to spread its wings to Guntur and Bengaluru.

With some getting hospitalised and a few others preferring home isolation, the endeavour intends to ease out the process of serving daily meals to those confined to their homes. To an extent, it also controls the spread of the virus as the frequency of stepping out of the home will be reduced by the family members of the Covid-affected patient.