Visakhapatnam: Cops inaugurate petrol station
Highlights
Visakhapatnam Range IG LKV Rangarao and Superintendent of Police B Krishna Rao inaugurated a police welfare petrol station at Nakkapalli here on Wednesday.
Locals opined that the petrol station on the National Highway (NH16) would be useful for them.
Additional SPs Narsipatnam Sub-Division Manikantha Chandolu, B Lakshminarayana, DSP Shanti Kumar, Bharat Petroleum officials Sujit, Rishi Kumar, Jishnu, Inspectors
Narayana Rao, Venkata Rao, Ramakrishna and other officers were present.
