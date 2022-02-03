  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Cops inaugurate petrol station

Visakhapatnam Range IG LKV Rangarao and SP B Krishna Rao inaugurating police welfare petrol station in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday
Highlights

Visakhapatnam Range IG LKV Rangarao and Superintendent of Police B Krishna Rao inaugurated a police welfare petrol station at Nakkapalli here on Wednesday.

Locals opined that the petrol station on the National Highway (NH16) would be useful for them.

Additional SPs Narsipatnam Sub-Division Manikantha Chandolu, B Lakshminarayana, DSP Shanti Kumar, Bharat Petroleum officials Sujit, Rishi Kumar, Jishnu, Inspectors

Narayana Rao, Venkata Rao, Ramakrishna and other officers were present.

