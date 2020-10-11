Visakhapatnam: Cops spread cancer awareness

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam District Superintendent of Police B Krishna Rao and Deputy Commissioner of Police Visakhapatnam Aishwarya Rastogi flagged off a run at Beach Road on Saturday to raise awareness on cancer among the people.

The 'Grace Cancer Run 2020', global virtual run, that highlighted 'beat cancer beyond Covid' was attended by 250 police personnel in Visakhapatnam, including the personnel from Special Party, Civil, AR, Police and Home Guards who ran 5 km. A 15-second selfie video was uploaded by the cops on Facebook to enter the Limca Book of Records.

The event was held at all police stations across the district following the Covid-19 protocols. SEB Additional SPs Ajitha Vejendla, Rahul Dev Singh, ACP East City Kulasekhar and others participated.