Visakhapatnam: Corporation to lay special focus on sanitation in slums

Visakhapatnam: Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha directed the authorities' concerned to focus on sanitation maintenance in slum areas across the city.

Paying a visit to Rajiv Colony, Mutyamamba Colony and other areas of the 56th ward, the Commissioner laid emphasis on segregation of waste at source and mentioned that people should be made aware of segregating dry and wet waste along with hazardous waste at periodic intervals.

Dr. Lakshmisha urged the residents to ensure to get the dust bins and dump the garbage at designated points post segregation. He exhorted the sanitation staff to collect the garbage in a timely manner and follow a route map for the same so that they will not have any slips.

Late: r, the Commissioner inspected 336 TIDCO houses under construction at Rajiv Colony and Mutyamamba Colony. With the construction part almost nearing completion, the authorities were directed to equip the houses with necessary infrastructure and keep them ready for the beneficiaries at the earliest. The Municipal Chief was accompanied by Chief Medical Officer of Health (GVMC) KSLG Sastry, zonal commissioner Mallayya Naidu, secretary Phaniram, sanitary supervisor and inspector, among other staff.