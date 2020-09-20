Visakhapatnam: Defection spree in TDP to boost YSRCP

Visakhapatnam: With decks cleared to make Visakhapatnam the executive capital, the ruling party is slowly but steadily drawing the attention of the TDP MLAs in the City of Destiny and gaining their support. In the last general elections, the TDP retained four core assembly constituencies in the city.

As the state government decided to make Visakhapatnam as the executive capital for a decentralised administration, the TDP continues to oppose the move, staging protests. While the high court ordered the state government to maintain status quo with regard to Amaravati as the capital city, the TDP-led protests to retain Amaravati as state capital continue to intensify.

In a bid to ensure a hassle-free capital shift, the YSRCP now intends to rope in the local TDP MLAs to seek their support. TDP urban president and Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar took a sudden 'U' turn which no body predicted thus far.

On Saturday, the MLA met Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his sons – Surya and Govind Saket, who joined the ruling party. In addition, Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao is also expected to join the YSRCP shortly. But before his joining the party, Vasupalli's support to the ruling party comes as a rude shock to the TDP.

Next, PGVR Naidu (Gana Babu) is likely to follow suit if the social media news has to be believed. Barring, Ganta, Gana Babu and Ganesh Kumar, Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu will be the sole TDP 'warrior' in Visakhapatnam. Since he cannot put up a fight all alone, he will have no other option left rather than remaining silent.

With this, the YSRCP will have a strong hold in Visakhapatnam which is all set to become the executive capital. But, how the TDP is going to tide over the current crisis of its MLAs, who are likely to go for a party-switching spree, has to be watched with bated breath.