Visakhapatnam: Demand to include Sistakaranam in OBC list intensifies

Representatives of Sistakaranam Sadhana Samithi interacting with Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao in Visakhapatnam
Highlights

  • Representatives of Sistakaranam Sadhana Samithi urges the MP GVL Narasimha Rao to extend his support regarding the issue
  • GVL says he will discuss the issue in upcoming monsoon session of Parliament and promised to take steps to resolve issue at the earliest

Visakhapatnam: Representatives of Sistakaranam Sadhana Samithi appealed to Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao to include their community in the OBC list.

Samithi leaders briefed the MP that in 2009, the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy recognised the community as BC-Ds, and current Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy added it to the OBCs caste list. They urged the Rajya Sabha member to extend his support regarding the issue.

Responding to them, GVL said he would discuss the issue in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament and promised to take steps to resolve the issue at the

earliest.

Sistakaranam Sadhana Samithi leaders Banerjee, Gangavaram Gopi, KA Prakash, Visakhapatnam district general secretary Mantri Narasimha Murthy, state BC Welfare Association general secretary Kishore and members were present.

