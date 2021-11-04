Visakhapatnam: Development of tribals is top priority of government, says Minister Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao said the State government was focusing on the development of the tribals. Speaking at the launch of the surgery facility Paderu District Hospital here on Wednesday, the minister said soon a medical college will be housed in the region. By facilitating surgeries in Paderu, the minister said, the locals need not visit Visakhapatnam to get the surgeries done.

Srinivasa Rao appealed to the tribals to make use of the welfare schemes and enhance their living standards. Further, the minister said, job melas will be conducted in the Agency areas in order to provide employment opportunities to the local youths. About 93,650 acres of land pattas were issued to 61,000 Girijans so far, the minister mentioned.

Speaking about the development projects, the Tourism Minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has bigger plans to develop tourism in Visakha Agency areas. "In a step towards tourism development, a tribal museum reflecting the life and culture of tribals will be set up at Chintapalli," Srinivasa Rao informed.

ITDA Project Officer R Gopalakrishna lauded the efforts of the doctors in the region. Medical officers were felicitated on the occasion. District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Araku MP G Madhavi, Paderu MLA G Bhagya Lakshmi, Araku MLA Chetti Phalguna, among others took part in the event.