Visakhapatnam: Development works launched at GVMC School

Visakhapatnam: Peethala Pydiah GVMC Primary School is going to be developed as a smart school at New Resapuvanipalem, said 22nd ward corporator P Murthy Yadav. Laying a foundation stone for the development works of the school here on Wednesday, he said Rs 1.33 crore were allocated from the smart city funds for the school development. He said Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation selected 31 schools under the smart city project. And in the first phase of the project, the municipal school at New Resapuvanipalem School would be developed, he added.

Further, Murthy Yadav mentioned that as a part of the development works, additional floors and smart classrooms equipped with advanced facilities, a playground and sports equipment will be facilitated at the campus. Parents have been shifting their wards to private and corporate educational institutions due to lack of facilities in government schools. In order to improve enrollment ratio in government schools, there is a need to modernise the government schools and it is possible through initiating development works, he opined. GVMC EE Sudhakar, Deputy EE Vijaya Kumar, AE Venkatarama Raju, principal and school staff took part in the programme.