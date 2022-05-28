Visakhapatnam: Diesel loco shed achieves another milestone

Visakhapatnam: Diesel loco shed (DLS) achieved another milestone in its journey by flagging off its 400th locomotive here on Friday. Came into existence in 1965, the diesel loco shed, Visakhapatnam was set up with a holding of 13 WDM 1 locomotives to meet traffic needs in transportation of Kothavalasa-Kirandul line mainly iron ore from Bailadila Mines to Visakhapatnam Port trust. Now it holds a fleet of 400 locos of various capacities.

Flagging off the locomotive, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said this was the largest diesel loco maintenance depot on Indian Railways with a fleet of 400 locomotives, including 176 electrical locos. Various types of locomotives are being maintained in this shed for freight, passenger and shunting purposes. The augmentation of the DLS is to facilitate uninterrupted maintenance works.

Later, the DRM inaugurated the augmented DLS for homing electric locomotives. The funds for these extension works were allotted in 2015-16 and completed with an investment of Rs67.42 crore by March-2022. The construction work was done by Ircon International Limited. Further, he inaugurated the electronic test bench in the newly constructed shed.

Senior section engineer S Anil Kumar, senior foremen K Pavan Kumar, DS Raju, S Shyam Kishore and M Srinivas were present on the occasion.