Visakhapatnam: DRM conducts safety inspection in KK line

Visakhapatnam : Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Saurabh Prasad undertook a comprehensive safety inspection along the Araku-Kothavalasa section of the Kottavalasa-Kirandul (KK) line. The inspection was aimed at ensuring the highest standards of safety and preparedness along the vital railway line.

After reviewing the maintenance practices and readiness of the traction distribution depot at Araku, the DRM focused on giving overhead equipment (OHE) and traction substation maintenance, crucial components for safe railway operations, especially in challenging conditions during monsoon season in the tunnels of the KK line.

Also, a safety audit was conducted at level crossing No. KK22 between the Shimiliaguda-Araku section. The focus was on assessing safety protocols at the level crossing, ensuring gate functionality and raising awareness about safety working rules.

Further, a surprise inspection was carried out at the Railway health unit at Araku railway station.

Unreserved special trains

Meanwhile, in order to clear the extra rush of passengers, railways decided to run unreserved special trains between Ernakulam-Brahmapur via Duvvada.

Ernakulam-Brahmapur (06087) unreserved special will leave Ernakulam at 11 pm on 13th April, 20th April, 27th April, 4th May, 11th May, 18th May and 25th May (Saturdays), reaching Duvvada next day at 11.05 pm. It reaches Brahmapur at 5 am the next day (eight trips).

In return, Brahmapur - Ernakulam (06088) will leave Brahmapur at 12.40 pm on April 8, April 15, April 22, April 29 and May 6, May 13, May 20, May 27 (Mondays), reaching Duvvada at 6. 05 pm and Ernakulam on the next day at 21.40 pm (eight trips).



The train will stop at Aluva, Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Perambur, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Baptla, Tenali, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadeplligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Sompeta, Ichchapuram between Ernakulam – Brahmapur both sides.



The special has 22 general second class and 2 second class cum luggage/ disabled coaches.



Unreserved special trains between Chennai Egmore



–Santragachi - Chennai Egmore

Chennai Egmore - Santragachi (06077) un-reserved special will leave Chennai Egmore at 11 pm on April 13, 20 and 27 and May 4, 11, 18 and 25 (Saturdays), reaching Duvvada the next day at 1.54 pm. It reaches Santragachi at 7.15 am on Monday (seven trips).

In return, Santragachi - Chennai Egmore (06078) unreserved special will leave Santragachi at 10 am on April 15, 22, 29 and May 6, 13, 20 and 27 (Mondays), reaching Duvvada at 1.48 pm. It reaches Chennai Egmore at 3.30 pm on the third day (seven trips).



The train has stoppages at Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram, Samalkot, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur between Chennai Egmore and Santragachi. The special has 21 general second class coaches and 2- luggage cum second class coaches (Divyangjan Friendly).



Special trains between MGR Chennai Central-Bhubaneswar



Dr MGR Chennai Central – Bhubaneswar (06073) special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.45 pm on May 13, 20, 27 and June 3 (Mondays). The train will reach Duvvada next day at 11.15 am and Bhubaneswar at 6.30 pm (five trips). In return, Bhubaneswar – Dr MGR Chennai Central (06074) special will leave Bhubaneswar at 9 pm on May 7, 14, 21 and 28 and 4th June (Tuesdays).



It reaches Duvvada at 3.42 am and Dr MGR Chennai Central at 3 pm (five trips).



It has stoppages at Gudur, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Palasa, Khurda Road between Dr MGR Chennai Central and Bhubaneswar both directions.



The special has a composition of two second AC coaches, two third AC coaches, 12- sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches and two second class cum luggage/divyangjan friendly coaches.

