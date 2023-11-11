Visakhapatnam: DRM felicitates a gold medallist in boxing

Visakhapatnam : Divisional railway Manager Saurabh Prasad felicitated G Niharika who won a gold medal in the All India Railway Boxing Championship held at Bilaspur recently.

Niharika is working as a clerk in the personnel department of Waltair division. She also won a bronze medal in the National Games held at Goa in the first week of November.

In the women’s category, the medal winners in the All India Railway Boxing Championship included Monica Sonu bagging the silver medal in 81+ kg category, Savita won a silver medal in 52-kg in the All India Railway Boxing Championship. In the men’s category, Syam Kumar won the bronze in 60-kg category and Harpreet Sing bagged bronze in 81-kg category. Appreciating them, the DRM felicitated Niharika and presented Rs 5,000 cash award. Advisor ECoRSA AK Moharana, joint sports officer B Avinash, general secretary Reddy Srinivas, District Boxing Association secretary B Appanna Reddy, railway boxing coach and Dhyanchand awardee N Usha, coaches, referees, secretaries were present.