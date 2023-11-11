Live
- Kurnool: Pathology lab inaugurated at Government General Hospital
- PM Narendra Modi to visit Hyderabad today to attend Madigala Vishwarupa Mahasabha
- Tirupati: Global Bio-India road show held at SPMVV
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on November 11 2023
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on November 11, 2023
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on November 11, 2023
- Tirupati: Dr Vengamma takes charge as SDUAHER Vice-Chancellor
- Kadapa: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates police station in RK Valley
- Nellore: Kakani Govardhan Reddy will be put behind bars very soon says Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy
- Vijayawada: Ayurvedic medical camp organised
Just In
Visakhapatnam: DRM felicitates a gold medallist in boxing
Divisional railway Manager Saurabh Prasad felicitated G Niharika who won a gold medal in the All India Railway Boxing Championship held at Bilaspur recently.
Visakhapatnam : Divisional railway Manager Saurabh Prasad felicitated G Niharika who won a gold medal in the All India Railway Boxing Championship held at Bilaspur recently.
Niharika is working as a clerk in the personnel department of Waltair division. She also won a bronze medal in the National Games held at Goa in the first week of November.
In the women’s category, the medal winners in the All India Railway Boxing Championship included Monica Sonu bagging the silver medal in 81+ kg category, Savita won a silver medal in 52-kg in the All India Railway Boxing Championship. In the men’s category, Syam Kumar won the bronze in 60-kg category and Harpreet Sing bagged bronze in 81-kg category. Appreciating them, the DRM felicitated Niharika and presented Rs 5,000 cash award. Advisor ECoRSA AK Moharana, joint sports officer B Avinash, general secretary Reddy Srinivas, District Boxing Association secretary B Appanna Reddy, railway boxing coach and Dhyanchand awardee N Usha, coaches, referees, secretaries were present.