Visakhapatnam: DRM interacts with karmayogi trainees

Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy interacted with the trainees of Mission Karmayogi and apprentices at Multidisciplinary Training Centre, Marripalem, Visakhapatnam.

He inspected the training centre and took stock of the amenities facilitated at the training centre. Addressing the trainees, the DRM said that Indian Railways plays a vital role in service of the nation and every individual has to work with commitment and dedication towards nation building. Learning is a continuous process and one should keep updated with the subject, technical aspects, rules, codes etc, the DRM emphasised.

Later, Anup Satpathy unveiled the statues of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya at the Model Theme Park developed by the Colony Care Committee (CCC) formed by the residents at Marripalem. Also, Goddess Saraswathi idol was installed at the training centre on the occasion.

The DRM was accompanied by ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo and other branch officers from various departments.