Visakhapatnam: DRM releases sports mela poster

Visakhapatnam: The month-long mega sports event DRM Cup Inter Departmental Sports Mela -2022 will be organised by East Coast Railway Sports Association (ECoRSA), Waltair in April. The annual sports event will be held from April 8 to May 6 and the inauguration is scheduled on April 8 at 9 am at Waltair Railway Stadium.

Railway employees from various departments will participate in 12 events, while women employees will take part in five events. In total, 18 teams will be participating in the mela, comprising railway personnel working in various places like Araku, Damanjodi, Koraput, Kirandul, Bacheli, Rayagada, Palasa and Srikakulam.

With a motto to promote sportsmanship and identify the talent for inclusion in the ECoRSA sports team, a number of departments such as medical, operating, engineering, commercial, electrical, mechanical, personnel, construction, telecom, RPF, safety wings are participating in the event.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Waltair and president of ECoRSA Anup Satpathy released a poster on Thursday in the presence of sports officer Pradeep Yadav (Senior Divisional Engineer Coordination), assistant sports officers B Avinash (DEE/OP) and M Haranath (DFM) and general secretary of ECoRSA Reddy Srinivasa Rao.

The teams will compete in various sports events such as football, volleyball, athletics, weightlifting, table tennis, kabaddi, shuttle, ball badminton, chess, carrom and cricket for men. Meanwhile, carrom, musical chairs, lemon and spoon race, hitting the wicket and speed walking will be held for women.