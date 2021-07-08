Visakhapatnam: Eco-friendly, harmless spray for anti-Covid, anti-fungal activities

Visakhapatnam: Is there any spray that provides effective protection against the coronavirus, is harmless to the skin and yet economical?



Yes, says researchers who formulated a zinc-based spray after investing months of their time into the project.

Led by Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry in Gayatri Vidya Parishad Engineering College for Women, Dhurjeti Sarvamangala, the invention, the researchers say, is the first-of-its-kind that works in two primary ways. Firstly, it helps prevent the spread of the virus. Secondly, controls fungal infection.

Apparently, the multipurpose spray works effectively for antimicrobial, anti-fungal and anti-Covid activities. "Since ZnO-NPs (zinc oxide nanoparticles) have retro viral activity and possess strong inhibitory effects on SARS-CoV-2, we introduced the solution with a unique combination. It is the most effective way to minimise the spread of the viral infection," explains Dhurjeti Sarvamangala.

The product has been tested in the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) against SARS-CoV-2 and the CCMB reported that the zinc oxide nanoparticles formulation showed 99 per cent virus reduction with 50 per cent dilution in 10 minutes. "Zinc is an essential trace element of the human system without which enzymes such as carbonic anhydrase, carboxypeptidase and alcohol dehydrogenase become inactive," continues the Associate Professor.

Supported by GVP College of Engineering for Women, the researchers filed for the patent of the product. Next, the team intends to go ahead with the technology transfer by tying up with the start-ups for mass production of the spray bottles.

The product, the team says, can be used for reducing the viral load on biomedical waste and all the inanimate objects as there is a scope for incorporating the technology either as a disinfectant or a sanitiser.

The researchers include teaching faculty of the Department of Biotechnology, Dr B R Ambedkar University, Srikakulam, Kantipriya Kondala, Professor of the Department of Ophthalmology, GVP Institute of Health Care and Medical Technology Suryanarayana Murthy Upadhyayula, Indira Sneha Upadhyayula, Arunasree Piduri, Prathyusha Damaraju and Vijayalakshmi Payala.

The spray is non-toxic as it is made of plant extracts and comes at a nominal price for 150 ml. Soon, it will be made available in the market.