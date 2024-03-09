  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Eight coaches of VBE develop technical glitch
DRM Saurabh Prasad along with ADRM Manoj Kumar Sahoo monitoring the arrangements at the station in Visakhapatnam on Friday

Visakhapatnam : Following technical glitches developed in the air-conditioned coaches of Vande Bharat Express (VBE), Waltair Division of East Coast Railway made arrangements for an alternative train.

Close to eight coaches of Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad VBE (20833) faced technical issues here on Friday.

Responding to the issue, Waltair Division officials rushed the station and interacted with the passengers. Divisional Railway Manager of the Saurabh Prasad arranged an alternate special train (01833) from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad for the convenience of the passengers.

With 13 third-AC, two second-AC, two sleeper class and a generator power car, the alternative train was scheduled to stop at the same stoppages as the VBE.

The Divisional Railway Manager along with ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo and senior officials monitored the arrangements at the station. Later, they interacted with the passengers and ensured timely departure of the train.

