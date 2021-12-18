Visakhapatnam: Emphasis laid on protecting rivers, biodiversity

Visakhapatnam: The NSS wing of GITAM organised 'Nadi Ko Jano' (know your river) programme to underline the importance of biodiversity and protecting rivers.

Rivers are not only a home to endangered wildlife but also important for the human race, said GITAM Registrar D Gunasekharan.

Inaugurating the programme on Thursday, he mentioned that fresh and clean water was essential for humans and nature to survive.

"We must commit to recovering freshwater biodiversity, restoring natural river flows and cleaning up polluted water for people and nature to thrive," he added. Institution's NSS programme coordinator A Srinivas urged the NSS volunteers to take the lead to ensure conservation of rivers before they get dry.

NSS volunteers conducted a special drive at Gosthani river near Tagarapuvalasa. Programme officer R Gopinadh briefed about the importance of Gosthani river in Visakhapatnam. As a part of the event, NSS volunteers conducted river cleaning activities and also interacted with the local communities. GITAM biotechnology head SK Khasim Beebi and NSS programme officers took part in the event.