Visakhapatnam: Enjoy panoramic journey to Araku

Visakhapatnam: Even during the Parliament and Assembly sessions, political leaders should focus on the development of the country, said Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Flagging off the Visakhapatnam- Kirandul passenger train with upgraded LHB rake and additional Vistadome coaches in the City of Destiny here on Monday, Venkaiah Naidu said India is the largest democratic country in the world and political leaders should uphold the honour of the nation.

Referring to the sessions and incidents in Parliament and Assembly, the Vice-President pointed out that certain issues give way to grief and anxiety.

Recalling his close association with the port city, the Vice-President said the foundation for his political career was laid in Visakhapatnam. Further, he said he has so many memories associated with the city as a student and as a student leader.

Speaking about the significance of passengers, the Vice-President mentioned that their safety, comfort and hygiene should be accorded top priority as passengers are considered 'God'.

The Vice-President mentioned that he's delighted that the Railway Ministry has decided to introduce the state-of-the-art LHB mounted Vistadome coaches between Vizag- Araku. With the 360-degree viewing system, the Vice-President said, the journey will provide a memorable experience to the passengers.

Appreciating the efforts, Venkaiah Naidu said railways has not only helped tackle the pandemic but proved to be an essential lifeline in times of need that aided in overcoming unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19.

Referring to the tourism potential of the route which passes through a picturesque, mountainous terrain of the Eastern Ghats through many curves, tunnels and bridges, he said that the 360-degree viewing system of the Vistadome coaches not only makes the journey an unforgettable experience for the passengers but also enhances their comfort and safety.

Boarding the train, Venkaiah Naidu interacted with the passengers and enquired about the convenience and facilities provided to them in the train.

On Monday, the passenger train was flagged off by the Vice-President in the presence of Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, MPs MVV Satyanarayana and BV Satyavathi, Railway Divisional Manager (DRM), Waltair division Anup Kumar Satpathy, GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari among others.