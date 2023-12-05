  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Ex-MLC calls for preservation of indigenous seeds

Farmers exchanging seeds in the presence of former MLC P V N Madhav in Visakhapatnam on Monday
Farmers exchanging seeds in the presence of former MLC P V N Madhav in Visakhapatnam on Monday

Highlights

  • Says crops grown using indigenous seeds are healthy
  • Bharatiya Kisan Sangh national leader Jalagam Kumara Swamy urges farmers not to depend on foreign firms for seeds

Visakhapatnam: Preservation of indigenous seeds is a responsibility of every individual, BJP former MLC P V N Madhav said.

Speaking at a seed distribution programme organised here on Monday, he appealed to the farmers who grow crops with indigenous seeds to extend their support for the practice. He said that crops grown using indigenous seeds are healthy.

Retired deputy collector Ramakrishna Murthy said that he would strive hard for the reproduction of indigenous seeds and create awareness among the farmers. He also said that he would work towards collection of indigenous seeds from all over the country and recommended the same to the farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh national leader Jalagam Kumara Swamy said farmers should not depend on foreign companies for seeds. He suggested the method of collecting seeds from plants and trees that bear a lot of nuts and fruits.

Further, he said that everyone should work towards improving the exercise of exchanging seeds and cultivating them.

Cow-Based Nature Farmers Association district president Datla Subrahmanya Varma, representative Muralidhar, agronomist Ashok Kumar, farmers Rishi and Ashok were present.

