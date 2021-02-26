Visakhapatnam: Experts lay emphasis on varsity-industry partnerships

Visakhapatnam: The universities must strengthen the university-industry partnerships and effective utilisation of alumni network to improve the financial status, suggested All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Chairman Anil Dattatraya Sahasrabudhe.



Participating as chief guest in the south zone Vice-Chancellors' conference here on Thursday, he said higher education institutions in India need to explore innovative funding options to meet future challenges.

The conference was organised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and hosted by GITAM Deemed to be University in virtual mode.

Addressing the Vice-Chancellors, Dattatraya mentioned that instead of depending on government funding, universities should find new ways to augment revenues.

Association of Indian Universities (AIU) secretary-general Pankaj Mittal said that Association of Indian Universities was actively engaged with online workshops, teacher training programmes and online placement training activities.

He further informed that AIU was preparing a document based on the Vice-Chancellor's suggestions, recommendations on the New Education Policy - 2020 to submit the same to the government. AIU Vice-President Col G Thiruvasagam, GITAM Vice-Chancellor K Sivaramakrishna and others participated in the discussions.