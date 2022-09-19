Visakhapatnam: Family parties ruined State, says Somu Veerraju

Visakhapatnam: BJP State president Somu Veerraju has mentioned that the situation in Andhra Pradesh is in a 'state of darkness' and squarely blamed it on family parties that ruined Andhra Pradesh. Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he said the government was resorting to trading in all aspects such as liquor, sand, mining, to name a few.

The BJP leader accused the TDP as well as YSRCP of playing mind games with the public and added that the BJP can also excel in the art of such games if required. He said 50 lakh farmers were beneficiaries of the Central government schemes. "Every family has been given two job cards, 32 lakh people have benefitted through the housing scheme and 80 lakh people have been given rice cards. This is why so many parties are vying to have an alliance with us," Veerraju said.

Accusing the two regional parties, Somu Veerraju said while the YSRCP was hoodwinking the public in the name of 'Navaratnas', the other did in the garb of 'Pasupu Kumkuma'. "When the State doesn't have a single capital, the YSRCP government is boasting of developing three capitals which is not making any headway either. When farmers gave their lands for building the capital, they were eventually thrown on the roads. Apparently, both the YSRCP and TDP are responsible for the poor state of affairs of the farmers," he pointed out.

Further, Somu Veerraju assured that the BJP would be developing all sections of society instead of engaging people in 'psychological warfare' like both the regional parties. "Of course, they (YSRCP and TDP) would be wiped out in the State for cheating people and robbing it of its wealth," he alleged.

The BJP had asked the State government to build a port to tap the 900-km-long coastline potential but the proposal did not materialise, he mentioned.

Accompanied by BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao, MLC PVN Madhav, party State vice-president P Vishnu Kumar Raju and Visakhapatnam Parliamentary district president Raveendra Medapati, Veerraju launched a 'praja poru yatra' vehicle in Visakhapatnam.

Exuding confidence that the BJP would come to power in 2024 polls, Somu Veerraju said 5,000 meetings will be organised across the state to bring failures of both the TDP and YSRCP to the fore.