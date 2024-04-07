Visakhapatnam: Fancy dress contest to mark ‘National Zoo Lovers Day’

Visakhapatnam : Markingthe ‘National Zoo Lovers Day’ observed on April 8th, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam is conducting a fancy dress competition on Sunday.

IGZP curator Nandani Salaria said children aged between three and 12 years can participate in the event. The theme of the contest is ‘my favourite animal’ and participants can share information about the animal they have dressed up or can imitate them.

Evaluation is based on the message delivered by the participants during their presentation. Speaking about the objective of the event, the zoo curator mentioned that such programmes aid in creating awareness among children about wild animals and help them converse about them as well.

“Parents and school management should encourage children to participate in this programme,” Dr Nandani Salaria suggested. The programme will be held on Sunday (April 7) from 10 am to 12 noon.

