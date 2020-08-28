Visakhapatnam: Filmmaker Nutan Naidu tonsured dalit's head

Visakhapatnam: In a wierd incident, filmmaker Nutan Naidu tonsured a Dalit youth's head at the former's residence.



Karri Srikanth, a 20-year old, SC, working at Nutan Naidu's house, had quit his job on August 1.

Unable to accept his leaving the job, Nutan Naidu invited Srikanth home, stating that he had lost his mobile phone and that he needed to sort out the issue.

However, when Srikanth arrived, Naidu's workers tonsured Srikanth's head by force.

Later, it is learnt that Naidu threatened Srikanth not to inform anyone about the incident which was reportedly happened in the presence of former's family members.

Meanwhile, Dalit leaders demanded that action should be taken against Naidu for abusing an SC.

It's alleged that celebrity Nutan Naidu got this Youth belonging to scheduled caste tonsured and he alleges that Nutan Naidu has threatened him plz @APPOLICE100 look into it pic.twitter.com/DD4rkRHyOr — Lokesh journo (@Lokeshpaila) August 28, 2020



