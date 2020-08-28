X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Filmmaker Nutan Naidu tonsured dalit's head

Karri Srikanth
x

Karri Srikanth

Highlights

In a wierd incident, filmmaker Nutan Naidu tonsured a Dalit youth's head at the former's residence

Visakhapatnam: In a wierd incident, filmmaker Nutan Naidu tonsured a Dalit youth's head at the former's residence.

Karri Srikanth, a 20-year old, SC, working at Nutan Naidu's house, had quit his job on August 1.

Unable to accept his leaving the job, Nutan Naidu invited Srikanth home, stating that he had lost his mobile phone and that he needed to sort out the issue.

However, when Srikanth arrived, Naidu's workers tonsured Srikanth's head by force.

Later, it is learnt that Naidu threatened Srikanth not to inform anyone about the incident which was reportedly happened in the presence of former's family members.

Meanwhile, Dalit leaders demanded that action should be taken against Naidu for abusing an SC.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X