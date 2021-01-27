Visakhapatnam: Fire accident at Paramount Agro Industries

Visakhapatnam: A major fire broke out at Paramount Agro Industries, APIIC Industrial Park at Aganampudi in Gajuwaka.

The incident happened on Wednesday night. It took a while for the fire extinguishers to douse the fire even though they rushed to the spot as soon as they received the information.

Luckily, no casualty reported. The police reached the spot to bring the situation under control.

According to sources, the fire broke out where the oil was stored. As per the primary information, no employee was present at the the spot where the incident occurred.