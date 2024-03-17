Visakhapatnam: Forensic experts highlight essential elements of criminal justice

Visakhapatnam : Forensic medicine is one of the most essential elements of criminal justice and the judiciary recognises the value of forensic evidence in criminal proceedings, said Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge Justice K Manmadha Rao here on Saturday. Inaugurating the Academy of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology fifth state conference at GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) organised by its Forensic Medicine and Toxicology Department, he said scientific evidence given by the forensic medicine experts will help make right decisions. Expressing concern over increasing crime rate in society which has become a growing concern for citizens and law enforcement, he stressed the need of well-trained forensic medical experts to help the judiciary. Forensic Medicine expert and Viswabharathi Medical College PG Academics Director G Veera Nagi Reddy said private medical colleges and hospitals with requisite infrastructure and expertise should be allowed to perform autopsies and assist the state in administering justice. He observed that if the permission is granted to private medical colleges to conduct autopsies, it would be beneficial to the undergraduate medical students. Briefing about the teaching and research facilities, GIMSR dean SP Rao stressed the need for legal education among forensic medicine students.

He pointed out that every doctor must be aware of forensic medicine to help the judiciary and police for scientific evidence. Andhra Pradesh Academy of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology president SV Phanindra, GIMSR Forensic Medicine and Toxicology Department head TV Nagaraja and others participated in the inaugural session.