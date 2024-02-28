Visakhapatnam: Forging partnership for sustainable development of fisheries

Visakhapatnam: Fish marketing systems, effective fish cold chain management, details of innovative containers for storage and handling of fish, use of phase change material as cooling medium, among other topics, were discussed at the workshop hosted by the National Productivity Council.

Organised in collaboration with the Department of Fisheries and Andhra University, the workshop held in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday focused on best practices in the fish marketing system of Andhra Pradesh.

The workshop provided a platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas, explore innovative solutions and forge partnerships for sustainable development of the fisheries industry.

The technical session saw officials featuring presentations on NPC study on best practices in fish marketing system, initiatives of MPEDA for promotion and growth of fisheries sector through exports, ‘Matsya Vahini’ an eco-friendly movable fish kiosks for promotion and sale of fish, effective cold chain management, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor of AU PVGD Prasad Reddy emphasised the significance of the fisheries sector. Fish farmers from various districts, representatives of fishery associations, retailers, exporters, entrepreneurs, subject matter experts and government officials from fishery institutions across the state participated in this

workshop.