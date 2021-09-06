Visakhapatnam: Former MLA Malla Vijaya Prasad taken into custody by Odisha police

Visakhapatnam: Former MLA and Andhra Pradesh Education and Welfare Development Corporation chairman Malla Vijaya Prasad was taken into custody by the Odisha CID.

The Odisha police informed the city police that the former MLA was arrested for his alleged involvement in the chit fund fraud case registered in July, 2019 in Odisha.

They further said that Vijaya Prasad was detained for investigation due to the irregularities identified in the chit fund company operated by him.