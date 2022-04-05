Visakhapatnam: Free medical camp organised for women

Visakhapatnam: City Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari inaugurated an exclusive free medical camp in Arilova.Inaugurating the camp organised at Durga Bazaar Naidu Polyclinic, the Mayor said, "In an increasingly complicated life, many women are suffering from several gynaecological problems." She stressed on giving importance to health and underlined the need to go through medical check-ups at regular intervals.

The Mayor urged the women belonging to economically weaker sections to utilise such platforms, give preference to medical examination and identify their health problems if any at an early stage.

The camp, held in memory of late Raparthi Sanyasi Naidu, saw a good turnout.A team of doctors, including K Sunita Satyanarayana, G Roopa and Bramara, examined the women at the medical camp.P Vamsidhar, chief surgical oncologist and managing director of Vrindaa Hospital, RS Naidu, among others were present.