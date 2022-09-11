Visakhapatnam: FTPC to organise National Film Awards

Visakhapatnam: Film and Television Promotion Council (FTPC) of Andhra Pradesh is going to organise a pan India film awards presentation ceremony in Visakhapatnam. Announcing this in the city on Saturday, president of the FTPC Chaitanya Janga said it would be held in the month of November and the dates would be announced soon.

Further, Chaitanya Janga said the main objective of the event is to promote Vizag as a destination for a film hub. Talented actors from across the nation would be nominated for the awards by a national committee formed for the purpose. Speaking on the occasion, secretary of the FTPC Vijay Varma Pakalapati appealed to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to allot lands for studios, artists, technicians, workers and producers in Vizag so that the City of Destiny could be developed as a film hub at the earliest.

A film city on similar lines of Chennai, Mumbai, Noida, Gujarat would also aid in making Visakhapatnam stand out, the FTPC members opined. Actor Arpita Basak, FTPC Uttarandhra coordinator Madhavi Varma, Fashion Designer Rajasri and cinematographer Prashant Reddy were present.