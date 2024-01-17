  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: ‘Gajendra Moksham’ celebrated with fervour

Hundred of devotees taking part in the festival held at Simhachalam on Tuesday
Visakhapatnam: As part of the annual festival, ‘Gajendra Moksham’ was organised at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam here on Tuesday. The festival, also known as Makaraveta, is celebrated at Udyanavanam of Devasthanam on the Kanuma day every year.

The idols of Lord Narasimha Swamy were carried over a palanquin from uphill to Tolipavancha claiming the pathway.

Later, the annual ritual was organised at udyanavanam following special rituals and amid veda mantras.

In connection with the traditions followed, a wooden elephant and crocodile will be included in the festival rituals.

Along with it, new crops will be offered to God. Scores of devotees took part in the festival. Temple Sthanacharyulu TP Raja Gopal, alankari K Sitaramacharyulu and other priests were present.

