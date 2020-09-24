Visakhapatnam: GITAM hosts webinar to mark NSS Day

Visakhapatnam: Marking the National Service Scheme (NSS) Day, a webinar was organised by GITAM Deemed to be University NSS units here on Thursday.

The webinar was aimed at encouraging the volunteers to serve the society, especially during the present Covid-19 times.

Addressing the NSS volunteers, Vice-Chancellor of the institution K Sivaramakrishna said the present generation lacks critical social connections which are crucial for their future development. NSS teaches the development of the society at large as well as community and personality development, he said and laid emphasis on youth activism and engagement could bring about important social changes.

Satya Sai Seva Organisation AP and TS services head M S Prakash Rao mentioned that when young people contribute their ideas and energy to addressing social issues, they begin to see themselves as capable leaders who can change the lives of others.

Registrar K V G D Balaji appreciated the NSS volunteers for their active involvement in carrying out coronavirus awareness programmes.

GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) Hospital doctors Dr Nikhila, Dr Ramana Rao, NSS Coordinator A Srinivas, NSS programme officers, students took part in the webinar.