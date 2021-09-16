Visakhapatnam: GITAM pays tribute to Visvesvaraya

Visakhapatnam: To mark the birth anniversary of sir M Visvesvaraya, GITAM observed Engineers Day here on Wednesday.

GITAM vice-chancellor Prof K Sivaramakrishna along with Engineering programmes dean Prof Vijayasekhar, Civil Engineering Department head Prof Mukund, GITAM Institute of Technology vice-principal Prof Venkateswarlu, senior faculty, research scholars offered floral tributes at Visvesvaraya statue.

While addressing the gathering, the VC said that engineers must be curious and try to go the depth of the problems to resolve them. He advised the students to take Visvesvaraya as their source of inspiration and contribute in building the nation.

As part of Engineers Day celebration, the civil engineering department conducted a webinar with Central Public Works Department Chief Engineer P Bhagat Singh.

He explained the ongoing Central Vista Project at New Delhi. He briefed about various government projects and their importance.

The students actively participated in an online quiz show "Wired for Innovation: An Indian Engineering Quiz" conducted by the GITAM Student Life Department.