Visakhapatnam: GITAM's KRC observes National Library Week

Visakhapatnam: A library is a temple for all knowledge seekers and its services are one of the most availed and accepted services in the modern world, said GITAM vice-chancellor K Sivaramakrishna here on Monday.

Participating as a chief guest in the 'National Library Week' celebrations by the institution's Knowledge Resource Centre(KRC), he mentioned that the quality of an institute depends on its library and as it plays a crucial role in the educational process, he added.

He informed that in spite of the difficulties and hurdles during Covid-19, KRC facilitated remote access to relevant and updated information to its user community in support of their teaching, learning and research activity.

KRC Advisor C Sasikala briefed that libraries and librarians are leading the way in the ICT-driven environment by guiding, training, and educating the users to avail technology effectively and efficiently in locating, understanding and applying the required information.She informed that the KRC is serving the academic and research community with a rich and wide collection of print and e-resources. At present, KRC has a 2,06,000 print collection of books. During 2020-21, KRC purchased 452 e-books from various publishers. In addition, KRC also subscribed to the World eBook Library which provides access to 3 lakhs of e-books on various subjects, she added.

As a part of the National Library Week celebrations, the organisers arranged a special book exhibition and felicitated library users, staff and workers.