Visakhapatnam: Golden jubilee fete of eastern fleet concludes on grand note

Visakhapatnam: The Eastern Fleet commemorated its golden jubilee for two days in Visakhapatnam with a host of events. Wreath laying ceremony, a seminar themed 'emerging challenges in eastern maritime theatre - future readiness of eastern fleet', an award presentation ceremony and interactions with fleet personnel and their families formed a part of the celebrations.

A documentary encapsulating the growth of the Eastern Fleet since its formation in 1971 to its present position of eminence, was screened. The events were attended by 14 former Fleet Commanders, besides a large number of Flag Officers, officers, sailors and their families.

The Fleet Awards Function 2022 which recognises achievements and excellence achieved by various units of the Eastern Fleet in 2021- 22 was held. Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar was the chief guest of the awards function hosted by Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla. INS Shivalik was adjudged as the Best Ship of the Eastern Fleet. INS Kadmatt was adjudged as the Best Corvette, and the Most Spirited Ship trophy was awarded jointly to INS Satpura and INS Kora during the recently concluded event.