Visakhapatnam: Government Victoria Hospital to get additional 280 beds

Visakhapatnam: The Government Victoria (Ghosha) Hospital in the city will further be developed with an additional 280 beds, said District Collector A Mallikarjuna.

Speaking at a meeting held with the hospital development committee here on Saturday, the Collector laid emphasis on improved service and added that those getting admitted to the hospital for treatment should not experience any difficulty.

Elaborating about development plans, Mallikarjuna said an additional 280 beds will be made available if the construction of a new building undertaken at a cost of Rs 100 crore gets completed as a part of revamping the hospital under Nadu-Nedu scheme.

Of the total funds allotted, Rs 80 crore was earmarked for the building and Rs 20 crore for the equipment at the hospital.

Earlier, the Collector inspected the wards and various departments in the hospital and enquired with the patients about the facilities provided at the hospital along with maintenance of hygiene standards at the premises.

Labour room, ICU rooms, laboratory and post-natal wards were also examined.

Among others, hospital superintendent Dr D Hemalathadevi and Andhra Medical College Principal P V Sudhakar took part in the meeting.