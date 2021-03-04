Visakhapatnam: GVL Narasimha Rao finds fault with NAD flyover design

Visakhapatnam: In a Smart city like Visakhapatnam, Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao said, NAD flyover reflects the design ineffectiveness as it is not serving the purpose it is meant for.

Visiting the flyover, which is one of the busiest junctions in the city on Thursday, the MP alleged that the long-pending project is actually turning out to be an accident-prone zone instead of easing the traffic. Attributing the failure of project to the TDP and YSRCP, Narasimha Rao wondered how the state government would respond by bringing up the flyover which is not helpful to motorists.

Also, the MP said the focus will be on the funds allocated for the flyover. "Whether Central government funds are involved in it or not will be looked into. This apart, the design of the project will be brought to the notice of the concerned Union Minister," he informed.

The MP criticised Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana for turning a blind eye to the failed project.

Later, the MP interacted with the auto-rickshaw drivers and motorists and took their feedback on the flyover.