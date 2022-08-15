Visakhapatnam: Health Minister Vidadala Rajini lauds GVMC initiative

Visakhapatnam: Products that cause harm to the environment should be avoided, said District in-charge and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini.

Visiting the 'plastic alternative expo' organised at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, the minister lauded the efforts of GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha for organising such fair for the first time in Andhra Pradesh.

Further, Rajini said every individual has to be aware of the harmful impact of plastic use as it contains several toxic chemicals. She encouraged people to refrain from using it in the day-to-day life. She mentioned that these toxic chemicals not only harm the environment but also harm all aquatic organisms. If plastic is not eradicated, the survival of the future generations will be at risk, she added.

Already, people of the city were aware of the plastic menace and if alternatives were provided, they will completely give up the use of plastic, the minister opined. The minister stated that the GVMC administration, voluntary organisations, public associations, educational institutions, government and private sectors were working hard to eradicate plastic. The Health Minister said the government is striving hard to implement the plastic ban and make Andhra Pradesh a plastic -free state in a phased manner. Further, she stated that in the days to come, Visakhapatnam will set an example among plastic free cities in the world. GVMC additional commissioners SS Varma and Y Srinivasa Rao, Chief Medical Officer Dr KSLG Sastry, PD (UCD) P Naidu, zonal commissioners and GVMC staff participated in the programme.