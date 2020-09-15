Visakhapatnam: Hindi Diwas celebrated with fervour

Visakhapatnam: Marking 'National Hindi Day', various organisations conducted competitions and online sessions in Visakhapatnam on Monday.



RINL celebrated the day with a webinar. Speaking on the occasion, CMD of RINL PK Rath said, "Hindi is a vibrant language. Hindi language has the ability to assimilate words from all other languages of the country."

Director (Projects) RINL KK Ghosh, GM (Rajbhasha) and administration in-charge Lalan Kumar and Hindi coordinators attended the session.

VPT: In Visakhapatnam Port Trust, the programme was celebrated by following Covid-19 protocols. Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Trust K Rama Mohan Rao attended as chief guest. As a part of Hindi Day celebrations, online essay writing and slogan writing in Hindi were conducted among the officers and VPT employees. Winners received prizes.

Meanwhile, the Department of Hindi of Visakha Government Degree College started off a week-long online Hindi workshop marking the occasion. College Principal S Shobha Rani said that the event is held with the support of other institutions. She explained the importance of the language. Convenor of the workshop K Sudha explained the goals of the week-long workshop. Experts from the media and traditional medicine fields addressed the gathering.