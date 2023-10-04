Visakhapatnam: HRF functionaries term NIA raids as act of intimidation

Visakhapatnam: The raids conducted on the residences of seven Human Rights Forum (HRF) functionaries across several districts of Andhra Pradesh on October 2 by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is a clear exercise in intimidation seeking to frighten human rights defenders and impede their work, HRF AP and Telangana coordination committee members VS Krishna and S Jeevan Kumar said, condemning it.

The residences subjected to the search and seizures included HRF AP State president UG Srinivasulu in Adoni, general secretary Y Rajesh in Amalapuram, vice-president KV Jagannadha Rao in Srikakulam and HRF State executive committee member K Sudha in Visakhapatnam.

These raids were pursuant to an FIR registered on November 23, 2020 in the Munchingput police station of combined Visakhapatnam district with the NIA hoping to recover incriminating documents and materials, they mentioned.

Seizure of electronic devices including mobiles without even providing cloned copies to the owners’ results in immediate lack of access to precious work-related material and contacts, the HRF representatives pointed out. “HRF is not an appendage of the Maoists or any other political party. Formed on October 11, 1998, HRF has turned 25 this month. We shall persist in spreading a human rights culture in society with the certitude that a broad-based and independent human rights movement is desirable,” they stated.