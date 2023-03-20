Visakhapatnam: India-Australia ODI match disappoints spectators

Visakhaptnam: Clouded-sky turned out to be a disappointing factor for the cricket enthusiasts till the last minute of the schedule, while the result of the second ODI cricket match between India and Australia had let down the spectators in the first session itself.

Efforts taken to watch the ODI at Dr YSR Andhra Cricket Association -VDCA Cricket Stadium between India and Australia went down the drain in a few hours.

The day and night match came to a close much before the flood lights were switched on at the stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

As India lost all the wickets scoring 117 runs, spectators were seen stepping out of the stadium before the commencement of the second session.

As the match began as per schedule, the stadium was brimming with spectators as they made a beeline to the stands to cheer the cricket players.

Even as the match commenced as per schedule, Australia winning the second ODI without losing any wicket left cricket enthusiasts in Visakhapatnam quite disappointed.