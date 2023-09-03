Visakhapatnam: India facing challenges to achieve SDG-3 targets

Visakhapatnam: The sustainable development goals (SDGs) were adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015 and SDG 3 refers to good health and well-being to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages but India still facing many gaps and challenges in achieving SDG3 targets, observed Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH) expert R Madhubala at GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) here on Saturday.

She participated as chief guest in the 28th AP State Joint Conference of IPHA and IAPSM hosted by GIMSR Department of Community Medicine. Addressing the gathering, she said that achieving SDG 3 is not only a moral obligation but also a strategic investment for a better future for all. She mentioned that India needs to accelerate its action towards achieving SDG 3 by strengthening its health systems, increasing health financing, enhancing health workforce, improving health information systems along with promoting health research and innovation.

GITAM president M Sribharath observed that the country needs to focus on improved healthcare services to reduce ‘out of pocket’ expenditure. He said by drawing focus on preventive care, raising the bar for primary healthcare centres, upskilling and training healthcare professionals are required to prepare for the future and build a resilient healthcare system, he informed.

AIIMS (New Delhi) Centre for Community Medicine Professor Sanjay K.Rai delivered the Dr. B.Ram Murthy Memorial Oration on ‘pandemic preparedness lessons learnt from Covid-19’. Briefing Covid-19 control practices, he said that currently 349 vaccines are in different stages of development. Of them, 153 at clinical and 196 pre-clinical stages, but 37 vaccines have been approved for usage. He pointed out that vaccines initially controlled the deaths but in the long run, were unable to control the infections. Recent evidence supports that the chances of reinfection are lower in individuals recovered from Covid-19 compared to the vaccinated population, he added.

A souvenir was released on the occasion. The institution’s Vice-Chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam, Pro Vice-Chancellor B. Geetanjali, GIMSR Dean SP Rao, GIMSR Medical College Principal Jyothi Padmaja, among others participated in the programme.