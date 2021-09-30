Visakhapatnam: Indira Gandhi Zoo Park plans host of events

Visakhapatnam: As part of the 64th World Wildlife Week to be observed from October 2 to 8, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) is organising a short film documentary competition, among others.

With the theme focusing on wildlife conservation, the short film can be shot in any language along with subtitles in English. Film quality should be in 1080p resolution and in MP4 format and it should not exceed 10 minutes. All entries should be sent to events.igzp@gmail.com.

Last date for the submission of the short film is by 5 pm on October 5. For further details, contact 9441130894 or 9440810213 or check @vizagzoo on social media platforms.

Various events will be organised during the week. While the inaugural session and oral presentation competition on the theme – wildlife in changed world and its role in conservation is scheduled on October 2, fancy dress competition centred on the theme animals of IGZP will be held the next day.

Awareness programme, competition for animal keepers, wildlife photography contest, and debate on wildlife in captivity and wildlife in forests, documentary film screening and Vizag Zoo Wildlife Run will be held throughout the week that concludes on October 8.

According to the zoo curator Nandani Salaria, the event aims at creating awareness about wildlife among people.